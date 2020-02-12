Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €59.00 ($68.60) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.13 ($61.77).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a one year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit