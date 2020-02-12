United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,386. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average is $117.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.