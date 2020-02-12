United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.40

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 464607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 21.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 53.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

