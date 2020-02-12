United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.60. United Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full-year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

UTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,769,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,878. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $121.48 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

