United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $153.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,861. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.79 and a 200-day moving average of $142.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

