UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $305.00

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $305.00 and last traded at $300.30, with a volume of 309986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.91. The company has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $141,288,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,092,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 988,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,346 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

