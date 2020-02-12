Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $196.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,712. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.68. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $230.32.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.
Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.