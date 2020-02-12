Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $196.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,712. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.68. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 361,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,418,000 after acquiring an additional 199,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 31,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

