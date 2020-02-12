Unobtanium Market Capitalization Achieves $16.46 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $81.61 or 0.00786360 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $16.46 million and $366.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,691 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

