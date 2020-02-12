Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Unum Group worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unum Group by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 178,457 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Unum Group by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 17,970 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. 30,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

