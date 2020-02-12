USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0476 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00454.

ULVM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. 9,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $55.20.

