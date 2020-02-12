USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $113.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $142,074.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $188,490.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at $304,889.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587 over the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 208.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

