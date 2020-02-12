ValuEngine Downgrades Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) to Sell

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.43. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

