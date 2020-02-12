ValuEngine Upgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Sell

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OMF. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.79. 1,075,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,922. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. OneMain has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $48.84.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

