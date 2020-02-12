ValuEngine Upgrades Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to “Buy”

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.
NYSE TALO traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. 309,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,210. Talos Energy has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
About Talos Energy
Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
