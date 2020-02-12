ValuEngine Upgrades Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to “Buy”

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

NYSE TALO traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. 309,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,210. Talos Energy has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,377 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

