Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP (ASX:GRNV) Trading 2.2% Higher

Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP (ASX:GRNV) traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$28.31 ($20.08) and last traded at A$28.31 ($20.08), 370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$27.69 ($19.64).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$27.27.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP’s previous Interim dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.24%.

