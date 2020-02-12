Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lifted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,562 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,260 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,893,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

