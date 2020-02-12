Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lifted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $168.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $170.50.

