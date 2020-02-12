Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $168.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,801. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.17.

