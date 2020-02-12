Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,666. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $85.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

