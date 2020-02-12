Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.14

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.14 and last traded at $83.08, with a volume of 29680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

