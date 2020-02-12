Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 36446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on VREX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 48.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 98,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

