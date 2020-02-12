Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million.

NASDAQ VREX traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

