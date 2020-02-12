Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $20.58 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.4% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,202,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,598 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after acquiring an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $12.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,361. The company has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $305.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

