Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $13.22 Million in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.22% of Wix.Com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the third quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Wix.Com by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.00. The company had a trading volume of 354,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.06. Wix.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $104.61 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -102.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIX. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

