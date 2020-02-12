Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.81. 1,368,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,936. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $165.69 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. UBS Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,941 shares of company stock valued at $34,718,085 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

