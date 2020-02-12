VE MIDCAP/ETF (ASX:MVE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of VE MIDCAP/ETF (ASX:MVE) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$30.72 ($21.79) and last traded at A$30.72 ($21.79), 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$30.64 ($21.73).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$29.16.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

