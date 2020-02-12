Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) Receives GBX 140 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 140 ($1.84).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

VEC traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 93.60 ($1.23). The company had a trading volume of 479,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $570.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.31. Vectura Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73.99 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.24 ($1.34). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.99.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

