VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:EXIV) Shares Up 2.4%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:EXIV)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.71, 52,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 326% from the average session volume of 12,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit