Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,715 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,943. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.68. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $335.52. The firm has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

