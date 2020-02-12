Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,258 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.44 and its 200 day moving average is $391.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

