Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 43.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.55. 363,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,849. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

