Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,830,000 after purchasing an additional 828,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $748,808,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.31. 18,518,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $570.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

