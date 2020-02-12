Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,751,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,574. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

