Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,751,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,574. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit