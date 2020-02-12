Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,960,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Verizon Communications worth $673,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 58,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

VZ opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.86 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

