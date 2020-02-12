Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 4,705.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.05% of Silgan worth $70,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Silgan by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Silgan by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Silgan by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

