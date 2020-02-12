Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,107 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Altria Group worth $74,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

