Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $71.77 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.52% of Delek US worth $71,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 1,905.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of DK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.74. 61,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,210. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76.

In other news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,248.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

