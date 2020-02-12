Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $81.81 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,328 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $81,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $12,465,516.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,897,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,344,385,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.66. 240,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,849. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.68. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

