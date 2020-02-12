Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $83.63 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,071 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Planet Fitness worth $83,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,170,000 after purchasing an additional 621,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,172,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,316,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4,254.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 313,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.53. The company had a trading volume of 64,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,690. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $56.14 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Several research firms have commented on PLNT. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

