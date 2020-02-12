VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:CSF)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0048 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

CSF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $41.32.

