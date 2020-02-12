Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 53,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,365. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.33. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

