Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIVE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

VIVE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 531,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,889. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

