W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 158 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.