W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $877,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.08. The stock had a trading volume of 871,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,250. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

