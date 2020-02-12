W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 240 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $350,475,000 after purchasing an additional 484,472 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $308,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 5,113,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $312,232,000 after acquiring an additional 244,930 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,943. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

