W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Reduces Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 130.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,462. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

