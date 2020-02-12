W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 1,790 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,727,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,764,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

