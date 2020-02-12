Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.99

Walker Greenbank plc (LON:WGB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.99 and traded as low as $76.50. Walker Greenbank shares last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 52,127 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.94.

Walker Greenbank Company Profile (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and associated products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

