Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.

Watford stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Watford has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

