Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,656 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,957,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $311.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

